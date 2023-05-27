Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) PT Lowered to $4.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
IONM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
