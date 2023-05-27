Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) PT Lowered to $4.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

IONM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,989 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

