Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.18. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 72,000 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
