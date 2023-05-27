Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.18. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 72,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining ( CVE:ATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of C$21.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0538922 earnings per share for the current year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

