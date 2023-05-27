Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. 13,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

About Atlanticus

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.