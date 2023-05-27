Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

