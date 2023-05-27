Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 1,575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,511,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 355,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 105.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
