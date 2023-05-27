Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 64.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 648,837 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,432,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 454,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 367,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,190,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 242,247 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Avalon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

