Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.63. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

