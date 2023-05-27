Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.63. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avenir Wellness Solutions (CURR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.