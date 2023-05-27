Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

AVON opened at GBX 835 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of GBX 732 ($9.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.55). The firm has a market cap of £252.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,002.37.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24,666.67%.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.42) per share, with a total value of £83,800 ($104,228.86). Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

