Axie Infinity Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.63 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.98 or 0.00025972 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $816.00 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.35 or 0.99947474 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.89622721 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $29,242,750.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

