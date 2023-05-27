AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

