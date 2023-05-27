AXQ Capital LP Invests $121,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Costamare by 108.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 179.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

