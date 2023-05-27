AXQ Capital LP Makes New $93,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.