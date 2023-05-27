AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

