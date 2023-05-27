AXQ Capital LP Takes $83,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

