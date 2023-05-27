Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $159.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.