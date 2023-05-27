Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Larg Corp. And Investment Banking, and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

