Bank of America Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $28.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

