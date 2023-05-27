Bank of America Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $144.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 600.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $354,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

