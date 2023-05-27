Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BACHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 33,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

