Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.74

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $24.00. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 13,129 shares traded.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $181.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 9,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $246,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,543.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,670 shares of company stock valued at $820,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 47,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

