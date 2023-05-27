Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BANR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

