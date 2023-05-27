Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

NYSE:A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

