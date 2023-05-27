Barclays Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $56.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.71.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $46.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

