Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.83) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.75.

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

