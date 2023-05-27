Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 212.9% in May

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $2,098.00 during trading hours on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,783.55 and a 12-month high of $2,304.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,053.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BYCBF shares. Barclays cut Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,233.33.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

