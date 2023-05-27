Beldex 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.09 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $218.57 million and $4.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.10 or 0.06830315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,627,264 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,027,264 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

