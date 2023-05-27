Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

BNCHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.