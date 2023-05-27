Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

