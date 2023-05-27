Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.
BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.
In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 391.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,209 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $7,343,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.
