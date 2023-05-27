Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

