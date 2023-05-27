Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8-45.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.57 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

