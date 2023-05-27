BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 142,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BIMI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

