BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $198.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.20.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

