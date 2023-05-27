Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BITGF. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Handelsbanken raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

