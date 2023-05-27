Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00121099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00031299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

