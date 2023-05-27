Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.42 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $628.10 million and $24.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $32.60 or 0.00121715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,780.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00424239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

