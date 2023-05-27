Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 79,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BLBX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 35,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

