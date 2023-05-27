BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 669.1% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

