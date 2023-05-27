BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 587.8% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.30 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

