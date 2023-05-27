BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 705,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $16,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 483,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 700,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

