block.one Invests $39.18 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

block.one bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,177,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 43.2% of block.one’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.7 %

META stock traded up $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,768,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.