BMO Capital Markets Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $18.50

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,532. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

