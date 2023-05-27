Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 16,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.