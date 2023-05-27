Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 187.2% in May

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BNSO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

