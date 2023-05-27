Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.95 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,479. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.