BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
