BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

