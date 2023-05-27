BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

