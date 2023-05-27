Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 395.5% in May

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.