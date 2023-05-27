BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 65.2% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCTXW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

