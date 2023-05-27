BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,265. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.