BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93,808 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $198.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

